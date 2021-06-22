TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Down to $12.59

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $12.24. TIM shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 1,710 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in TIM during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

