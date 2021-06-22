Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.
Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
