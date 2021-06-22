Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $32,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,915. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

