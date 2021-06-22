ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Up 6.5%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 4,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 630,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $3,266,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $2,333,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $8,267,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $17,998,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

