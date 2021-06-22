The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,715 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

