The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Joseph Arthur Schenk Sells 200,000 Shares

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Joseph Arthur Schenk sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.79, for a total value of C$557,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,630.

Shares of WED stock opened at C$2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.01, a current ratio of 33.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The Westaim Co. has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.17 million and a PE ratio of -64.05.

Get The Westaim alerts:

The Westaim (CVE:WED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Westaim Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of The Westaim from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.