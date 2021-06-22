The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Joseph Arthur Schenk Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Joseph Arthur Schenk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$55,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,841.52.

Shares of WED remained flat at $C$2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,149. The Westaim Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 33.01 and a current ratio of 33.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.17 million and a PE ratio of -64.05.

The Westaim (CVE:WED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Westaim Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on The Westaim from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

