The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Lowered by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies comprises approximately 5.8% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $261,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 394.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,310,000 after buying an additional 507,540 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

