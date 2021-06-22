The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The Southern by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.