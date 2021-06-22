The Sandbox Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37.54 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $121.32 million and $37.54 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

