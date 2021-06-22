The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Boosted by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

