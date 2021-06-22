The Income & Growth VCT (IGV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON IGV opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The Income & Growth VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.50 ($1.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.61 million and a PE ratio of 9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.10.

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

