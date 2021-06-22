The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.9% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of KO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,126,570. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

