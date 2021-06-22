The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 46.4% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Argus boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

