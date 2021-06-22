The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.71

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.71 and last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 39593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

