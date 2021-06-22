The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $561,857,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $245.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.99. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

