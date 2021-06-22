The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lifted by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $98.20. 16,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,407. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock worth $318,310,923 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

