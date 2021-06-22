The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.50% of The Aaron’s worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $12,921,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 15.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after buying an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.24.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.