Thames Capital Management LLC Sells 93,298 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Thames Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 93,298 shares during the quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,803 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

