Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

