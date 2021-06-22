Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

