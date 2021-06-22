Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

APO stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $59.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

