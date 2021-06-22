Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $797,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $136.29 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

