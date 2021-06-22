Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $707,000 in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,546,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,171,000 after buying an additional 241,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.