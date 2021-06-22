Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $37,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $176.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.92. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

