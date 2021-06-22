Terra Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.65 or 0.00015822 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $194.25 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017377 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,961,459 coins and its circulating supply is 417,066,136 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

