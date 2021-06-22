Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 563.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,713 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Tenneco worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 40,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $434,146.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,743,088 shares of company stock worth $42,883,973 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.60.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

