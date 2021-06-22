Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Holdings Lowered by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 38.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,819 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $5,771,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of TLS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.