Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post sales of $139.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.92 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $142.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $568.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.79 million to $578.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $560.89 million, with estimates ranging from $520.33 million to $578.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

