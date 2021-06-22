TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading Up 4.9%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.22 and last traded at $74.22. Approximately 6,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 240,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.73 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,697 shares of company stock worth $3,825,325. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter worth $31,658,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

