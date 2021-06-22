TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading Up 4.9%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.22 and last traded at $74.22. Approximately 6,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 240,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.73.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.73 and a beta of 0.88.
In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,697 shares of company stock worth $3,825,325. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter worth $31,658,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.