Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sleep Number were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $208,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $3,986,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 169.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNBR stock opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.95. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In other Sleep Number news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

