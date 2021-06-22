Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

