Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 732 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHH. Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $121.97 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $123.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,900.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 in the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

