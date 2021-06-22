Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Balchem were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $51,943,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $32,338,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.05. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

