Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,176 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 890,258 shares of company stock valued at $54,895,625 and have sold 679,822 shares valued at $41,299,203. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.45.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

