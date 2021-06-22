Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 704.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.