Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 811 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.