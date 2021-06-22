Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock worth $39,388,019. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

