Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) PT Raised to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.17% from the stock’s previous close.

TARS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.71.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

