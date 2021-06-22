Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.9036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

