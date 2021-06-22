Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.22 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $71.51 million and $3.39 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.49 or 0.06005991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00127327 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,203,177 coins and its circulating supply is 320,495,647 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

