Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,936,671 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.