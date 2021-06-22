Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.58 million-94.63 million.

Shares of STG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,380. The firm has a market cap of $159.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.