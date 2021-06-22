Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 493,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $116,400,000 after purchasing an additional 100,860 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $2,686,000. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 171,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $262.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $263.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

