Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,899,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.