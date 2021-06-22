Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

SYK stock opened at $259.73 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

