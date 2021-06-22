Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Reaches $148.32 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Storj has traded down 47.1% against the dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $148.32 million and $22.21 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.00598736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,973,924 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

