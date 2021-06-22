Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cincinnati Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 684 call options on the company. This is an increase of 777% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

