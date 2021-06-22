STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.43 ($44.04).

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €30.16 ($35.48) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.79.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

