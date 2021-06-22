Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.61 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $2,436,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,776 shares of company stock worth $16,134,738. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

