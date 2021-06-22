Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,239. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.54. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

